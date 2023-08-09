BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) –

The Belmont County Sheriff’s Department held a retirement party for one of their K9s Wednesday.



Copper, a black lab, is almost 11 years old, and has an impressive career history of helping his handler fight crime.



Deputies and colleagues presented Copper with gifts of toys, a commendation and a retirement cake–made of mashed potatoes.



They say Copper has always been a hard-working, valuable member of the team.

“These K9s bring a lot more tools to the officer’s belt when we’re out there doing that interdiction. And he has recovered dope and money and guns over his career.” Lt. Randy Stewart, Belmont County Sheriff’s Office

“Of all the years, and all the cases, and all the drugs and people that he apprehended, is phenomenal. And he’ll be missed. We’re all happy for him that he’s gonna enjoy the rest of his life relaxing and kicking back.” Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas

Under Ohio law, the handler can “purchase” his retired K9 partner for one dollar, and take him home to enjoy life as a pampered pet.



Sheriff Lucas says Copper has earned his right to retire.



In the sheriff’s words, Copper can sit back, relax and not have to worry about going to work every day.



He says Copper took care of his handler for years, and it’s his handler’s turn to take good care of him.