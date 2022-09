(WTRF) Actor and WWE star John Cena recently hit a milestone by granting a record number of wishes to ill children through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, say reports.

To date, he has granted 650 wishes to severely ill children, several hundred more than any other celebrity. No one else has exceeded 200 wishes granted.

Cena typically spends the day with each child and brings his wrestling belts and sometimes even lets them go into the wrestling ring.