After overcoming COVID adversity, local record shop finally opens doors

CHESTER, W.Va. (WTRF) – A new local record store has already over came so much.

From pushing back their grand opening date to coming up with creative ways to keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Spin the Black Circle Records in Chester finally got to open their doors this Memorial Day weekend!

Owner Bobbie Jo Thorn said music is good for the soul and listening to records are one way to help those who mostly stay inside.

They take appointments for people to go in to the store, they wear face masks, and everything is sanitized before and after each customer stops in.

Before a customer enters we go out and take their temperature. Then we have the hands-free sanitizer and once they leave we start up our sanitation process; wiping down the doors, the counters, using a UV light sanitizer on the records. So everything we can do to keep people safe. Bobbie Jo Thorn – Owner

Monday is the last day for their weekend giveaway.

So if you stop in today and makes a purchase you get a raffle ticket to win a record themed bundle.

You can book through their Facebook Spin the Black Circle Records page or call 304-387-5112.

