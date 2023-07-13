WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Have you ever wondered what it takes to put on a show at the Capitol Theatre?

A group of kids got to tour the historic landmark on Thursday and check out places only the performers get to go.

It’s all part of the Ohio County Public Library’s summer reading program.

This year’s theme is “A Neighborhood of Stories” based on the beloved “Mr. Rogers” and “Daniel Tiger” series.

Kids hopped on OVRTA’s new “Queen of the Valley” trolley and took a trip to the stage, the dressing rooms and more to learn about the Capitol Theatre’s history.

“Even though it’s a new bus and it’s just designed as a trolley, it’s going to give the kids at all time experience what trolleys used to look like with the wooden seats and all that and it’s laid out very nice.” Kevin Davis, Mobility Manager, OVRTA

The library set up the summer reading program to be like a board game. Going along on the field trips and reading books earns the kids tokens, which can be redeemed for prizes.

“I had a grandmother a couple of weeks ago say ‘you know, through the summer reading program, she has really started reading and and been enjoying it more’. Summer’s a nice opportunity to read what you want and not necessarily be reading the things that your teacher wants you to read or school wants you to read.” Lee Ann Cleary, Children’s Specialist, Ohio County Public Library.

This program isn’t just fun for the kids. It also makes sure their reading skills stay in tip top shape when they’re not in the classroom.

“Summer slide is a real thing. Kids lose all of those skills in the summertime when they’re not challenged, so we like to do fun things to try to keep them engaged.” Lee Ann Cleary, Children’s Specialist, Ohio County Public Library.

The Capitol Theatre stop wasn’t the only place the summer reading program visited these past few weeks.

The group has gone to places like Independence Hall the Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum, the Schrader Environmental Education Center for a walk, East Wheeling Clay Works, Grow OV and even hung out at WTRF.