America’s Most Caring Cities: Pittsburgh ranks No. 2

PITTSBURGH (WTRF) – Over the years, Wheeling has earned the “Friendly City” nickname but according to a new study, Pittsburgh may take the title.
WalletHub took an in-depth look at the largest 100 cities in the U.S. to find America’s Most Caring City!
Virginia Beach earned the No. 1 spot but sitting right behind at No. 2 was the Steel City.
Several key indicators, including charitable donations and number of volunteer hours, were taken into account.
Pittsburgh also ranked No. 12 for doing favors for neighbors and teachers caring for students well-being.
