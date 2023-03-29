WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — In the season of Lent, it’s not unusual for the students at Our Lady of Peace School to pray the Stations of the Cross.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

And they are doing it this year, but in a different setting.



They got plenty of fresh air Wednesday afternoon, as they walked out of school and across the road, into the parking lot below.



And for each station, they used the students’ art work.

“So this year we decided to do something a little bit different in that we would do our Stations of the Cross outside or try it outside one week. So for the past month our students have been working with our art teacher, Mrs. Amy Thalman, on drawing or depicting the 15 Stations of the Cross.” Maureen Kerr, Principal, Our Lady of Peace School

The artwork, in the style of stained glass windows, was created by the 4th, 5th and 7th graders.