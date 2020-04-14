AT&T offers three months free of FirstNet service to Nurses, physicans

DALLAS, Texas (WTRF) – With the help of actor and filmmaker, John Krasinski, AT&T announced Monday that the phone carrier is offering three months free of their FirstNet service to nurses and physicians nationwide.

Tonight’s ‘Some Good News’ shined a light on our healthcare heroes. They are working around the clock, on the frontlines to combat the COVID-19 health crisis. We want to be there to keep them connected. And that’s exactly what FirstNet delivers. Jeff McElfresh, CEO – AT&T Communications

FirstNet, formally known as First Responder Network Authority, is a nationwide wireless network dedicated to public safety agencies and first responders.

Frontline medical workers that already have FirstNet will automatically receive three months free of service. New subscribers are also eligible for the special.

For additional information, please visit AT&T website.

