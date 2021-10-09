Auggie’s 5K raises money for local animal shelter

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Community members gathered in Wheeling Saturday morning to cheer on runners for the 22nd Annual Auggie’s 5K Run and Walk. The proceeds from the event go towards our four-legged friends at the Ohio County Animal Shelter.

Participants ran along the Ohio River on Heritage Trail and some even brought their pets along for the ride. The founder of the race, Tom Rownd says the inspiration behind this fundraiser all speared from a beloved furry friend.

Well, I have a love of running and I have a love for animals. Auggie was a black cat that I particularly loved and when he died, I thought you know I should do something valuable for the community and honor this black cat. Tom Rownd, founder of Auggie’s 5K Run & Walk

Rownd says this race brings animal lover togethers and that he’s happy to bring some light and positivity to our world.