First 2020 baby of Ohio Valley arrives in Steubenville

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)- A new year and new decade brings endless possibilities, especially if you’re a newborn baby! This year’s Ohio Valley baby new year 2020 is Aurora Tommie Detore. Born 5 lbs 11 oz at 20″, she came into the world at Trinity Health System in Steubenville at 5:28 AM. This is mom Rae Lynn White’s third baby girl, with two other little girls ages 2 and 4 at home with dad Joe Detore. Little Aurora’s grandmother Tammy was there to welcome her 5th grandchild. Mom was shocked she gave birth on such a momentous day. Next year, they’re planning a special birthday party for the new baby girl.

Mother to Aurora, Rae Lynn White of East Liverpool, Ohio, told 7News “it’s very special especially starting off a new year it’s a great feeling I hope she’s healthy grows up strong I’m excited for my 2 girls to meet their sister.”

Grandmother, Tammy White of Aliquippa, PA, told 7News “beautiful so very special lots of years of celebrations for her we definitely want her to follow her dreams and be happy and be able do whatever it is she wants to do.”

It was a race to see who could pull of a New Year’s Day birthday as 3 babies were born yesterday on New Year’s Eve at Trinity Hospital. Hard to believe these babies will be 20 years old in 2040!

Latest Posts: