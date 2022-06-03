STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – You may know Steubenville as a city of nutcrackers or of murals.

But what do you know about the man it’s named after?

The Prussian officer Baron von Steuben was responsible for training Revolutionary soldiers to fight off the British and free our nation.

And now the city bearing his name will give him a statue.

With support from donations, Fort Steuben is looking to have a monument up in time for the country’s 250th anniversary in 2026.

They hope it will be a chance to show visitors the importance of the city’s namesake.

We are the first stop for people visiting the area, so anytime we can give people the opportunity to learn more about not only our local history, but American history as a whole, we’re super excited about that. Paul Zuros, Executive Director, Historic Fort Steuben

To be honest with you, if he wasn’t involved, I’m not even too sure if we would be celebrating America’s 250th anniversary. Craig Brown, Volunteer Project Coordinator for statue

Also featured in that statue will be Baron von Steuben’s beloved Italian greyhound, Azor.

They say it’s a way to separate from his other statues around the world—and pay tribute to all the canines who helped our war efforts.

The estimated cost is between $80,000 and $100,000.

You can donate and be a part of America’s semiquincentennial by giving at oldfortsteuben.com.