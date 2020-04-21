Bass Pro Shops founder to donate 6,000 masks to Wheeling healthcare workers, first responders

In this Sept. 19, 2017 photo, the Bass Pro Shops logo is seen at the entrance to a store in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Bass Pro Shops’ roughly $4 billion acquisition of rival outdoor retailer Cabela’s is complete, but the small western Nebraska town that has been home to Cabela’s is still wondering about its future. The closing announcement made Monday, Sept. 25, didn’t address how many of the roughly 2,000 Cabela’s jobs will remain in Sidney, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (WTRF) – Bass Pro Shops founder and CEO, Johnny Morris, has pledged to personally donate one million FDA-approved ASTM Level 1 Procedure face masks to healthcare workers and first responders in the U.S.

With the help of Convoy of Hope, Morris has identified 200 communities in dire need of Personal Protective Equipment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will receive 6,000 face masks total.

We are extremely grateful to our nation’s healthcare workers serving on the frontlines of this unprecedented global health crisis. These heroic men and women continue to dedicate their lives to save the loved ones of others, and we are all honored to support them on behalf of everyone at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, and the communities we serve. Johnny Morris, Founder/CEO – Bass Pro Shops

