Bass Pro Shops founder to donate 6,000 masks to Wheeling healthcare workers, first responders

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (WTRF) – Bass Pro Shops founder and CEO, Johnny Morris, has pledged to personally donate one million FDA-approved ASTM Level 1 Procedure face masks to healthcare workers and first responders in the U.S.
With the help of Convoy of Hope, Morris has identified 200 communities in dire need of Personal Protective Equipment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will receive 6,000 face masks total.
We are extremely grateful to our nation’s healthcare workers serving on the frontlines of this unprecedented global health crisis. These heroic men and women continue to dedicate their lives to save the loved ones of others, and we are all honored to support them on behalf of everyone at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, and the communities we serve.Johnny Morris, Founder/CEO – Bass Pro Shops
