Bellaire Honor Society students clean up playground targeted by vandals

Bellaire, Ohio (WTRF) – If you saw something going wrong in your community, would you take the time to fix it?

Bellaire High Honor Society members answered that call this morning at a playground that had been defaced off of Noble Street.

Armed with white paint, they cleaned up the graffiti and even did some grass clipping.

Students and staff say it’s been a target for vandals for a while now, and they’re happy to return the favor to a community that’s done so much for them.

We take care of each other here in Bellaire, right? We have that spirit, pride and tradition that makes us Big Reds. And we know we have young Big Reds that are down here that want to use this facility and to see it vandalized like this, our kids were chomping at the bit to get down here and clean it up and set a positive example. Scot McMahon, Principal, Bellaire High School

The students also picked up the litter that was left around the playset while they were at it.

They say COVID may have slowed them down, but they’re hoping this will be the start of a long year of helping the community wherever they’re needed.