Belmont Co. Commission thanks courthouse security for upgrades, hard work

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Security members at the Belmont County Courthouse received a ‘job well done‘ this week.

Chief Deputy James Zusack of the County Sheriff Office presented each member of the team with a certificate of appreciation for their efforts to better protect courthouse employees and visitors.

Several improvements have been made to the courthouse security system over the years. That includes a recent upgrade to security cameras, as well as new door locks.

County Commissioners say they are hopeful for even more updates soon!

A lot of things are in place for them to do upgrades. I think, we will just look at those as time goes on and again, Tim Scott has been the lead on that so, as he assesses things, he will bring things to our attention that we will take a look at. Josh Meyer, Belmont County Commissioner

The cost of the latest upgrades was between $30,000 to $40,000 and also includes a new phone system to help with lockdown procedures.

