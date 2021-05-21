Belmont College celebrates 50 years of preparing students for the job market

St. Clairsville, Ohio (WTRF) – The demands of the workforce have changed quite a bit in the last five decades—but Belmont College has always been there to prepare students for it.

That’s what the school celebrated today at a celebration honoring 50 years since its charter was signed.

Belmont County officials were there to recognize the milestone including St. Clairsville Mayor Kathryn Thalman, who declared it to be Charter Day.

A time capsule was also made for the occasion, containing today’s newspaper, student essays, a history of the college and more.

It will be stored in a podium that was entirely designed by three 2021 welding graduates.

That’s the kind of stuff that Belmont College is doing, they’re constantly adapting themselves so that they meet the needs of the community, and I’m really proud of them. Rep. Bill Johnson, (R)-Ohio

I am just excited to be the one that’s here at the 50 year point to be able to say ‘here we are, happy birthday.’ Dr. Paul Gasparro, President, Belmont College

Dr. Gasparro says Belmont College went from having three degrees in 1971 to more than 45 today.

He credits the school’s longevity to its ability to change with an always-evolving job market.