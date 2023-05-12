BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — “They’ve served us, and now we can serve them.”

That’s the motto of Belmont College toward the veterans among its students, and also why the school has received a Purple Star designation.

The collegiate honor is given by the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

It recognizes schools in the state that go the extra mile for students who have served.

The criteria involves interviewing vets on campus, and looking at the resources provided for them.

And students at Belmont College can expect more than a few.

“Priority registration, getting them in the classes that they need to graduate, we honor them with a red, white and blue cord during graduation, we have a veteran’s lounge here on campus where they can go and sit, drink coffee, study, nap, whatever they need, maybe just for some alone time or separation time.” Dr. Heather Davis, Dean of Academic Affairs, Belmont College

The college currently serves around 30 students under the GI Bill.

They have the opportunity to join a veteran’s association, as well as compete in a special cornhole tournament.