BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) –

It was a special evening Thursday for Steele Insurance, as they celebrated their 75th anniversary.

To commemorate the occasion, they presented a check worth $10,000 dollars to St. Mary’s Central School in St. Clairsville.



This comes as St. Mary’s is currently embarking on a major capital campaign for renovations for the school.



President Matt Steele shared his thoughts with us about the partnership.

“Due to the success and blessings we’ve had over the years, we wanted to share that back to the school in the form of a major partnership for us. Our agency’s been around since 1948–multi-generational, and we have several generations in our family that have supported Catholic schools also. So it’s a great way to combine the two to come together for this donation today.” Matt Steele – President, Steele Insurance Associates

Steele Insurance has partnered with other businesses such as Trusted Choice, Cornerstone Group and Commonwealth Financial Services