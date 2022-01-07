Belmont County McDonald’s awards West Liberty student a $2,500 scholarship

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) One McDonald’s employee was in for a surprise when she arrived at work.

Grace Dean works part-time at McDonald’s as a crew trainer while attending school at West Liberty University as a dental hygiene student. Friday, she was awarded a $2,500 scholarship for her outstanding performance both in the restaurant and in school.

It really feels good. I’ve worked here for about four years now, and I always get the regular McDonald’s scholarship that they offer everyone. But to get a second one really just feels nice. So, I’m a second semester dental hygiene student at West Liberty; so I have one more full year, and then I hope to graduate and get certified. Grace Dean -McDonald’s scholarship winner

Dean says she’s so thankful that McDonald’s values their employees and cares about their education.