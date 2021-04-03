Beloved Easter food giveaway tradition is back; helping hundreds of people in need

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- Easter season has sprung… which is also the time for a beloved Ohio Valley tradition that helps families in need to come back!

It’s the 31st annual Easter food basket giveaway. It’s helped 137 families.

They’ve just been given all kinds of meats, fruits, vegetables, and desserts, along with toiletry items, deodorant, and cleaning products. There were also some Easter baskets being handed out.

Reverend Darrell Cummings couldn’t wait to be back at it again…after postponing last year’s due to COVID.

“It means a great deal to me because there was a day that I was in that line, and I needed help, and somebody helped me. So, I feel like, I asked God if he would help me with my family, then I would pay it forward by helping other families. Other people have helped us. Without their help, we couldn’t.” REVEREND DARRELL CUMMINGS, BETHLEHEM APOSTOLIC TEMPLE

Cummings is thankful for all help from the volunteers and supporters.

Once the food giveaway ended in Wheeling, they packed up, and served families in Weirton too.