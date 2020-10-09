Bethlehem and West Liberty Elementary “Giving Tanks” to Cancer Patients

Bethlehem and West Liberty Elementary are helping cancer patients in treatment pay for their gas.

This is what they call “Giving Tanks.”

The principal says over 500 gas cards have been given out over the last six years.

This year they asked every child to bring in just $1 if they could. All-week-long schools have been taking in the donations from both the kids and staff.

All the money they’ve collected buys gas cards for the cancer patients.

“What’s most important is giving back to your community. I think these kids have learned a lot over the past six years about giving back, and I think that’s a lesson we sometimes forget to teach in school.” Stacy Dietz, Principal of Bethlehem Elementary and West Liberty Elementary

The principal says gasoline isn’t covered by insurance, so this is just to help them out financially.

They’re still counting just how much they raised this year. But the principal says usually they reach $1,000 from each school.