WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) —

Honored and grateful.

That’s how Bishop Darrell Cummings described his reaction to being chosen as this year’s Light Of The Valley.

He says he has given the prayer at these events when other people have been recognized, but never thought he would be the recipient of the YMCA’s highest honor.

Cummings’ career that can be summed up in two words–helping people.

Cummings says he and the YMCA are on parallel paths.

“And I think that we have like minded thinking about trying to make differences in people’s lives.” Bishop Darrell Cummings

Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

Cummings and his Bethlehem Temple congregation have helped an estimated 50,000 people in 33 years of Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter and back-to-school giveaways.



He is saddened–but never surprised–when people lash out, like one man, angry about the size of his ham.

“They complained about it, and said they were going home to get a gun and kill me because they were upset that their ham wasn’t as large as somebody else’s.” Bishop Darrell Cummings

Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

When he started with this church in 1990, they were sometimes the target of racist anger.

“Broke into our sign and changed our sign from Morning Worship to N-word Worship. Sadly one of our properties were burned down and they had a note that said “Done by the KKK.” Bishop Darrell Cummings

Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

He has been yelled at, cursed and threatened. He says the church windows had to be kept closed after people would shout slurs from outside during services. He’s been yelled at while shopping at the grocery store, or while giving groceries to people at the giveaways.



He reacts with sympathy, understanding that hurt people hurt people.

“Sometimes people come through the line and they’ve been hurt. And things that would not normally upset them, upset them.” Bishop Darrell Cummings

Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

He says these days, there is less anger and a more inclusive atmosphere. Now when he goes to the store, people still yell to him, but for a different reason.

“When they yell now, people are yelling ‘Appreciate what you’re doing! Glad for what you’re doing.’ That’s not what they used to say. But I’m so glad that they’re saying it.” Bishop Darrell Cummings

Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

Cummings says he may be the face of the giveaways, but they could never happen without the many kind, generous volunteers and donors who make it possible to continue the tradition of giving.