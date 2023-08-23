WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — “Jesus first, others second, yourself last.”

These are the words that Bishop Darrell Cummings imparted to the audience at this year’s YMCA Light of the Valley Luncheon.

And between the countless toys and food his ministry has given away and the young people he’s guided toward God, they’re words he’s lived by.

Dr. Cummings was given the Dr. Lee Jones Patron of Youth award for 2023, in honor of his truly outstanding community service.

He’s seen generation after generation come to the door of his Bethlehem Apostolic Temple for help—and many more join his cause.

“That’s the beautiful thing of the circle, is that hopefully we help somebody and sometimes they come back and help us to help others. Sometimes they come and they need help for their children, whatever the case may be. It’s the circle of life and we appreciate it.” Suff. Bishop Dr. Darrell Cummings, Dr. Lee Jones Patron of Youth Award Recipient

The holiday basket giveaways, the Temple Food Pantry and the North Wheeling Community Youth Center are just a few of the gifts he’s offered the Friendly City throughout the years.

He often tells of how when he was unable to give Christmas toys to his children early in his career, he made a promise to help others if God would get him through.

It’s one he’s upheld ever since—still with the help of a higher power.

“Because the truth is, I could not do this by myself. And he put the right people in the right place to help us. And without their help, none of this would be accomplished.” Suff. Bishop Dr. Darrell Cummings, Dr. Lee Jones Patron of Youth Award Recipient

As a video played to the guests of friends and family telling of all the lessons he taught them, it became clear that his was no ordinary light.

It’s one that burns bright–even in a soul as modest as his.

“The Y nominated me. There’s just hundreds of people that could have chosen. I’m very humbled that they chose me.” Suff. Bishop Dr. Darrell Cummings, Dr. Lee Jones Patron of Youth Award Recipient

When asked what his proudest moment was in his long career… he tells us this was pretty high up.