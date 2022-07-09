WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — His new title comes with many responsibilities, but Reverend Darrell W. Cummings says he is up to the task.
It certainly has been quite the week for the Reverend Doctor as he was named as the newest Suffragan Bishop to the Ohio District Council at a beautiful ceremony in Zanesville.
He has also been appointed as the Chairman of the Ohio District Council.
Pastor Cummings will oversee 5 regions and 14 churches, plus continue on as a pastor at both the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple in Wheeling and the Shiloh Apostolic Faith Assembly in Weirton.
Although he has a lot more on his plate with his new jobs, he says he will continue to serve the community here in the Ohio Valley just like he has done for the last 32 years.
“We love the people of the Ohio Valley. We have no plans on leaving. We are working on our Adopt A Student Program which will be in August and we’re hoping to feed and clothe and be able to give out new school book bags, things like we’ve been doing the last 32 years. Right now our North Wheeling Youth Center is having kids come in every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and we are feeding them breakfast and lunch and we’re taking them on trips and everything that we’ve been doing we hope to still do we just need more help than we ever had before.”Bishop Darrell Cummings