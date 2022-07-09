WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — His new title comes with many responsibilities, but Reverend Darrell W. Cummings says he is up to the task.

It certainly has been quite the week for the Reverend Doctor as he was named as the newest Suffragan Bishop to the Ohio District Council at a beautiful ceremony in Zanesville.



He has also been appointed as the Chairman of the Ohio District Council.



Pastor Cummings will oversee 5 regions and 14 churches, plus continue on as a pastor at both the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple in Wheeling and the Shiloh Apostolic Faith Assembly in Weirton.



Although he has a lot more on his plate with his new jobs, he says he will continue to serve the community here in the Ohio Valley just like he has done for the last 32 years.