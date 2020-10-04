Boo at the Zoo welcomes you back for 31st year but with new guidelines

It’s a spooky tradition that takes us back decades, and it’s returning to Oglebay again.

Boo at the Zoo is in it’s 31st year.

“Hopefully everyone still has a good time.” mindy White, curator of animals

You’ve never seen Boo at the Zoo quite like this before.

This year all of is in broad daylight. While you’re out so are the all the zoo animals.

“Hopefully, everyone wants to come out and do Boo at the Zoo and visit the animals and see what they’re up to.” mindy White, curator of animals

Usually 3,000 people take up this space a night when Boo at the Zoo was at night all other years. But only 375 people can come out an hour this time around… stretching across 60 arces. That’s of course, zoo officials say, for social distancing.

It won’t be that different from a Zoo walk-through, but you’ll have a digital scavenger hunt with prizes, all the Halloween candy your kids can enjoy, and even zoo animals to see.

The cheetahs and porcupines are their newest additions here.

Zoo officials say you’ll also experience a different theme every weekend… next weekend it’s pumpkins.

“They get to see monsters, or maybe pumpkins, or maybe ghosts, or maybe witches. So it’s really cool to be able to do that for Boo.” mindy White, curator of animals

All things that the zoo officials can tell the kids are having a good time with.

“They (the kids) seem to be having a good time, a lot of smiles I’ve seen so far.” mindy White, curator of animals

And even the parents say so…

“Oh, it priceless to be able to see them get so excited about the animals and all the decorations. It’s tradition.” Nikki Bananski, parent

“She’s excited to be able to come out and actually dress up and have fun with family day with mom and dad.” Trierra Nelson, parent

If you go, zoo officials are reminding you to wear your masks outside, social distance, and dress up if you’d like.

The next Boo at the Zoo is all next weekend from 11am to 7pm. They’re selling tickets on their website.