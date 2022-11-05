WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A stage, a spotlight, some costumes and hours upon hours of practice.

These were all that the 20 dancers on stage at the Capitol Theatre Saturday night needed to give the Augusta Levy Learning Center a huge boost.

Each of the 10 pairs at Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars chose their own song and made their own routine, to be crowned the fanciest feet.

All of the money raised from tickets and voting go to the Augusta Levy kids.

7News morning anchor Stephanie Grindley and her partner Caleb Cooper gave a retro-chic performance to “This Will Be an Everlasting Love,” and evening anchor Kathryn Ghion announced the acts.

Rico Ruiz and Alex Mitchell took home the trophy, while Stephanie and Caleb won the Everlasting Impression award.

WTRF was proud to be the media sponsor.