Bordas and Bordas donates to Ronald McDonald House for each Steelers’ sack

WHEELING, WV (WTRF) — Steelers fans…there’s some extra incentive to cheer for the black and gold this season.
Or even if you’re not a fan, you may want to hope their defense does well.
Bordas and Bordas has once again partnered with the Pittsburgh Steelers to give back to the community.
The law firm is donating 500 dollars for every sack made by the Steelers defense to the Ronald McDonald House.
Children from all over the region come to Pittsburgh for treatment, meaning their families need to be with them.
So watch the Steelers and cheer for the team as well as the children.
