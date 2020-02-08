Braido Memorials will cover part of cat adoption fees through Valentine’s Day

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Furry friends can make for a perfect Valentine’s Day gift and Belmont County Animal Shelter is hoping cat lovers take advantage of a new offer.

Braido Memorials of Belmont County has agreed to pay the largest fee in all cat adoptions through Feb. 14.

Any cat that’s over a year old, they will donate $30 toward the adoption, so the adopter would only pay $20. They’re also giving away a starter kit — a starter kit with each cat. So, it’s really nice. It’s for Valentines Day, so come out and find your Valentine cat! It’s just really nice that people out in the community are helping the animals of Belmont County. Lisa Williams, Belmont County Dog Warden

Cats available for adoption include Sophia, who is recognized by officials as the “meanest cat in the shelter.”

Belmont County Animal Shelter says “Sophia can be nice, but she can also be witchy.”

