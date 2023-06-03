ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The world is still waiting for the first survivor of Alzheimer’s—and the Health Plan is helping to bring that day closer and closer.

Saturday they presented the Brain Ball at Undo’s in St. Clairsville in support of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The evening was formal and the theme was purple, in a nod to the awareness of the disease throughout June.

The dinner, silent auction and music all raised money to advance research, improve care and support for patients, and lower the risk of dementia.

Next up, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Planning Committee plans to ‘Paint the Town Purple’ this month—and with a $25 donation you can get your very own can to show at your home or business.