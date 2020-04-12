Bringing smiles to those who need it most by sending cards to local nursing home

During these trying times putting a smile on someone’s face means more now than ever.

The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley has made it their mission to make this possible.

They have created United in Kindness to give community members the chance to create handmade card to send to local nursing homes.

I think that when you help somebody it makes you feel good to help somebody else feel good. So for this specific example right now when these nursing homes are not able to have visitors and are not allowed to have a lot of activities they are used to having a homemade card could really brighten someone’s day. Jessica Rine – Executive Director of United Way of Upper Ohio Valley

The United Way is asking for cards to be sent to Country Club Rehabilitation Campus in Bellaire, OH.

They also want to remind the Ohio Valley that if you are in need of social services during the crisis to dial 211 and a specialist will help you out.