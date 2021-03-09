Brooke Hills Park is ready to welcome the Easter Bunny

Come Hop Along Peter Cottontail's Trail

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Brooke Hills Park is welcoming a very special rabbit to their scenic trails this month — the Easter Bunny!

Brooke Hills Park will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt Trail on Sunday, March 28 beginning at 1:00 p.m.

The cost is $3 per child and the event is for children in grades 4 and under. Please bring your own basket or bag.

You can meet the Easter Bunny and win prizes.

For more information, call 304-737-1236 or visit their website here.

2021 events are subject to change due to COVID guidelines and weather.