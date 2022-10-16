JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Playing New York City’s iconic Carnegie Hall is a dream that many musicians have, but few are able to achieve. But a former Buckeye Local grad pulled it off.

John DiCesare grew up in New Alexandria, and graduated from Buckeye Local in 2004. After continuing his musical education at Kent State, Duquesne and WVU, he ended up winning a position with the Louisville Orchestra in 2014.



He would go on to win a position with the Seattle Symphony Orchestra in 2017. But when asked to fill in for the Philadelphia Orchestra to play Carnegie Hall, he couldn’t pass up the opportunity.

“They needed a substitute tubist so they flew me out from Seattle and I played with them and it was awesome. It sounds great, as you would expect, and then just the history of it is the best part. Just knowing what great orchestras and ensembles, you know Louis Armstrong and just all these amazing artists have played there and been there. It was just great.” JOHN DICESARE, Principal Tubist of the Seattle Symphony Orchestra

DiCesare says that he played sports in high school, but it was the band that became his thing.

He calls musical education an invaluable resource for students.