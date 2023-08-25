WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’re a car lover, you’ll want to check out this event this weekend.

The Ohio Valley Street Survivors are holding their 31st annual Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show on Saturday, August 26.

From 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. you can see all types of classic and more modern vehicles lined up at Oglebay Park.

There will also be food trucks like Davis Foods, Wood Fired Pizza Company, Ideal Provisions and an ice cream truck.

Music is provided by Johnny O.

Cars entered have the chance to compete for prizes, plus there’s a 50/50 drawing.

All proceeds go to the Oglebay Good Zoo.

Although the weather appears to be great, if something changes and the event gets rained-out, it will be rescheduled for Sunday, August 27.