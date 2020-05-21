Catholic Charities West Virginia a finalist for national grant

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) -Catholic Charities West Virginia is getting some national recognition for its unique approach to helping those in need in our communities.

The organization is a finalist for the Catholic Charities USA Innovation Challenge and will compete for $333,000 in grant money. The challenge is based on how Catholic Charities can be innovative in how they serve people and help bring people out of poverty

If they win, the money will be used to partner with hospitals to identify vulnerable clients who are about to be released from the hospital.

It’s a win because when clients are released, especially vulnerable clients, often they end up right back in the emergency room and we don’t want that to happen, so it’s a big win for the community. Beth Zarate, CEO, Catholic Charities West Virginia

Catholic Charities West Virginia will pick those people up when they are discharged, and follow them home to make sure they have food, heat or whatever else they might need.

“If you’re very low income and you’ve been sick and your’e released from the hospital, often we have these folks going home to no food in the refrigerator, the utilities not turned on. The hospitals do a fantastic job. What they don’t do is they don’t go into the client’s home. So, a client could be sitting there about to be released and say “oh I’ve got food I’ve got heat and I’ve got these things”, but the reality is until you get to their home and really see the situation you don’t know what’s going on.” Beth Zarate, CEO, Catholic Charities West Virginia

Catholic Charities West Virginia’s three year proposal also includes a plan to create a food pharmacy that would give people being discharged from the hospital healthy foods.

They will make an online presentation of their ideas in October and a winner will be announced in November.

“There’s not dignity in people having to go to 10 places to get help. If we can streamline that process and work together we think it’s a win win for everybody.”