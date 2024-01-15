STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) —

“Sometimes you have to stand alone. And standing alone doesn’t always seem fun. Okay? It doesn’t always seem fun, it doesn’t always feel fun. But however, when God anoints you and He appoints you, you have to do what sayeth the Lord.” Cookie West, President, L.A.W.S. Movement

Words of praise and gratitude from the youth of the Sycamore Center in Steubenville, as they learned about Dr. Martin Luther King’s life and the importance of his ministry more than 60 years later.

Students gathered Monday to hear a mix of gospel and performance from the Sycamore’s stable of young talent.

After an invocation, Christian rapper CBE 180 took the stage, along with the dance duo of Lynzee Ensell and Dalana Bove and mime Jasmine Wooden.

Afterwards, keynote speaker Cookie West of the Laws Movement reminded the kids that our experiences shape us…but our choices define us.

“He said, I don’t want my children to be judged by the color of their skin, but the content of their character. So the better choices they make, the more godly choices that they make, builds up that character.” Cookie West, President, L.A.W.S. Movement

Before I didn’t know about what happened about Martin Luther King and his dream. And then when I heard, I was like, ‘oh really?’ Kemurah Smith, Sycamore Youth Center student

She told the children and community members that they have a mission the same way Martin Luther King did…and to go out and live it.

After the presentation, the kids enjoyed a birthday cake in memory of Dr. King.

Today would have been his 95th birthday.

And Sycamore students didn’t just hear about Dr. King’s mission…they served it out themselves.

They spent the afternoon packing bags of non-perishable items like snack bars, cereal and hot chocolate for other children who don’t always have food on the weekends.

The service project was a collaboration with the Martin Luther King Association, to teach the kids that they have a duty to their neighbors.

President Jim Baber says just filling these food packages lives out the group’s motto: ‘it starts with me.’

There are issues in this country and our communities, and if it’s not me, then who will help these young people become the people we want them to be?” Jim Baber, President, Martin Luther King Association

He says the Sycamore Center has about 60 different programs for young people.

The subjects they teach stretch from dance and cooking to how to tie a tie.