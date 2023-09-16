WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The glow coming from the J.B. Chambers Memorial Recreation Park Saturday night wasn’t just from the stadium lights—it was from families celebrating the victory of overcoming addiction.

To commemorate National Recovery Month, the YWCA hosted a run and activity day for parents and children along with several of West Virginia’s other outreach programs.

Face painting, glow sticks and nighttime cornhole were all there for the kids, as the adults heard one another’s stories on how they found the strength to push through.

The organization says while it’s rarely a straight path to recovery, the struggle is always worth the success.