ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Whether you prefer a cone or a cup, chocolate or vanilla, any choice of this frozen treat could benefit the Ohio Valley.

The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley is hosting “Celebrity Scoopers” once again.

“Who doesn’t love ice cream? Kirke’s has some of the best so we’re excited about the event!” Staci Stephen, Executive Director, United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

Next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday afternoon, stop in to Kirke’s Homemade Ice Cream in St. Clairsville between 1:00 and 4:00 p.m.

All the proceeds benefit the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley.

“We’re so thankful to Ohio Valley for coming out and supporting us and for all the volunteers who come out and give their time to help us raise money for our annual campaign. That just means we raise money throughout the year to help local nonprofits in the Valley to help improve health, education and financial stability in the Ohio Valley.” Staci Stephen, Executive Director, United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

For some extra fun, there’s a tip contest between all of the celebrity scoopers.

WTRF will be joining in.

Come see our Jake McGlumphy on July 19, at 1:00 p.m.

Annalise Murphy and Kathryn Ghion will be scooping on July 20, at 1:00 p.m.