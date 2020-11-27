Centre County girl befriends turkey, saves it from Thanksgiving dinner

CENTRE HALL, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) —

Six-year-old Maci Neff found an unlikely friendship in a turkey named Via.

It all started back in March, at the beginning of the pandemic.

So the plan was we were going to hatch them, raise them, and then they were going to be dinner,” says Maci’s mother, Kayla.

But, it didn’t take long for that plan to change.

“It was night time and we heard a crack, and it was Via’s egg,” says Maci.

The moment Via hatched, “It just started with instant snuggles on the couch when she was very tiny and then I don’t know their little relationship they just bonded,” says Kayla. “It as almost as if Via looked at Maci as mom and their relationship just kept going and now they just like to hang out.”

“Whenever they lay on the couch together and watch TV, wasn’t very normal,” laughs Kayla.

But who’s to say what’s normal in 2020?

If you want to play barbies with your pet turkey or take her on the trampoline, nothing is off limits.

Maci has now fallen in love with turkeys.

They have a great personality,”she says.

Especially Via. The even talk to each other. Maci says she understands Via’s gobbles.

“The pandemic was terrible when it all started but for my daughter, something really great came out of it and she built this awesome relationship with her pet,” says Kayla.

All that time staying home from school at the beginning of the pandemic and then throughout the summer ended up teaching Maci some expected lessons.

“She has learned responsibility, she’s learned kindness, respect of animals,” says Kayla.

It’s a little bit of light in year unlike any other.

“I hope that turkey lives a long time,” says Kayla. “She will never be Thanksgiving dinner.”