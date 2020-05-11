Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

CFOV, Girl Scouts say ‘thank you’ to essential workers with cookies

Good News

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Several essential workers were greeted with gratitude and treats on Monday.

Partnering with Girl Scout Troop 33085, the Community Foundation of the Ohio Valley delivered girl scout cookies to the brave men and women working the front line.

Medical facilities, grocery workers, first responders, postal workers and journalists all enjoyed boxes of their favorite cookies.

