Chaffin Luhana law firm donates turkeys to local residents

Just in time for the giving season… several hundreds of families are all stocked up on turkey 6 days before Thanksgiving.

Only one law firm is behind it all.

The Chaffin Luhana law firm is giving over 800 turkeys away. It’s a two-day long event, and they made their last stop at the Tomlinson Run State Park.

Organizers say a lot of families drove up. You could see cars wrapped all around the pool parking lot… even backed up as far as State Route 8.

All they had to do was pull up. They didn’t even have to get out of their cars this year. All the turkeys were pre-bagged and volunteers social distanced and wore masks. It’s the second year of this giveaway, but this year especially the law firm felt there was a great need.

“Our core value at our firm is doing good, but doing right. We mean that also in our communities. This is a part of giving back. It’s a part of who we are.” Eric Chaffin, managing director of Chaffin Luhana LLP

They’re going until all the turkeys are gone.

But if there’s leftovers, the law firm has plans to drop them off at the high school in New Cumberland for students to take home.