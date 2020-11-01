Charity basketball today at Highlands Sports Complex for North Wheeling Youth Center

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — There will be a charity community basketball event today at 6:00 p.m. at the Highlands Sports Complex. All funds raised from this event will go toward Thanksgiving and Christmas food basket giveaways at the North Wheeling Community Dream Center.

Offering a unique brand of basketball, the game features local celebrities showing off their high-flying slam dunks, dazzling ball handling tricks and hilarious comedy routines.

Both teams are local, talented male and female basketball players who are drug-free, college-educated and positive in appearance. They are committed to giving their audience quality family entertainment and serving as positive role models for kids.

“We are proud to provide quality entertainment and lasting memories for audiences of all ages. It’s rewarding to give back, especially when the funds raised help to feed families during the holidays.” Dr. Darrell Cummings of the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple & President, North Wheeling Community Youth Center

Tickets to the game are $8 each.

For more information or to contribute you can learn more here: