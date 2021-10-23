WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Are you ready for the holiday season?



In less than a month, the Chrisagis brothers will help you get into the Christmas spirit.



Chrisagis Brothers Christmas is back!



The concert is called “A Family Holiday.”



It’s no coincidence the concert is called a family holiday.



Of course, it will be a family friendly event so you’re encouraged to bring the kiddos! It’s also because it will be jam-packed with household names, people that are like family to Shawn and Brian Chrisagis.

So to us we can’t celebrate the birth of Christ without singing about Him. We also have special guests that are like family to us; that’s why it’s a family concert. we’ll have Erik Estrada and Jennifer Neil. Both are legendary in their own right. They are both actors and iconic stars, but they are also like family. We’ve known them for 35 years. And then we have Max Winfrey, who’s a comic from “America’s Got Talent” who’s just amazing. Brian Chrisagis

Mark your calendars for November 13th. The concert is at 6 p.m. at Vance Memorial Presbyterian Church in Wheeling. Doors open at 5 p.m.



You can get your tickets by calling 740-859-2344. They are 20 dollars if you call ahead, or 25 dollars at the door. Tickets are also free for first responders with a meet and greet the day before.