WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It may seem early to think about the holidays.

However, there’s a group of people planning early to make sure all kids have a wonderful Christmas.

The Ohio Valley Street Survivors Car Club are holding their annual Christmas Toy Drive this Thursday, November 3.

For the past 20 years they’ve collected toys for House of the Carpenter.

Members are asking the community to come and drop off donations to help families in need this holiday.

People used to think of car clubs as a bunch of guys sitting around and drinking beer and fixing cars, but we’ve decided over the years that we need to give back to the community. That’s what it’s all about. So, over the last 20-years we’ve donated more toys. We’ve donated to local charities. Bill Sandiford, President, Ohio Valley Street Survivors Car Club

In addition to the annual toy drive, the Ohio Valley Street Survivors also donate money to local charities each December.

House of the Carpenter said the following items were most mentioned when families were signing up to receive help with the holidays this year.

Toy Story items

Magna blocks

Pokemon items

Nerf guns and Nerf darts

Barbies and accessories

LOL Dolls

Cocomelon

Hatchimals

Squishmallows

Kinetic sand

Fortnite items

RC Cars

John Deere Tractor items

Tonka trucks

Peppa Pig items

Minnie Mouse items

Minecraft

Pop Its and fidget toys

Sensory toys for little ones and children with autism

The Christmas Toy Drive is this Thursday, November 3 at House of the Carpenter on Wheeling Island. It’s located at 200 South Front Street.

You can drive through with donations from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

All toys must be new and unwrapped.