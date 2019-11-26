Christmas arrives early for several local social service agencies

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Christmas is exactly one month away but the Ohio Valley Christian Soldiers delivered their gifts in advance.

The organization held its annual check giveaway at the Belmont Hills Country Club, donating $56,000 to multiple local agencies.

Those agencies included Salvation Army, Bethlehem Temple and Belmont Country Kids Staying Clean Clubs, which sets children on a drug-free path at an early age.

And with East Ohio closing and OVMC, this is going to be a huge help to us. $2,500 dollars goes a long way. S,o it will help us to buy a lot of medicines — it will help us to provide a lot of care to people who are truly, truly in need. We can’t say enough about the Ohio Valley Christian Soldiers. Kathie Brown, Executive Director of the Wheeling Health Right

Sometimes it’s the difference between staying open and closing. So, we’re very, very grateful to them and they have been partners over the last several years and we’re very, very grateful to have them as one of our sponsors. Rev. Darrell Cummings of Bethlehem Temple

Ohio Valley Christian Soldiers host their check giveaway around this time each year.

Other organizations included Epworth Center, the Seeing Hand and Oglebay Institute.

