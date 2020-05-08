Church group restores symbol of faith

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – In an uncertain and isolated time like the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s hard to find hope that tomorrow will be better.

In Brooke County, a monument to hope can be seen for miles in the darkness.

The cross at Brooke Hills Park has been a mainstay of the community since it was build in 1962. Now, it is lit up at night thanks to the hard work of several residents.

When the cross is shining out there it touches people in different ways. Britney Hervey, Franklin United Methodist Church

Britney Hervey was among those who made sure the cross wasn’t forgotten over the years.

Her family were members of the nearby Franklin United Methodist Church when the lights were initially put up in the 1960s.

Remembering the inspiration they received from the cross, the religious community decided to paint and restore the symbol of faith.

It took them two days to finish the restoration before Easter.

We all worked together as a family, in parts with our church family, the Franklin United Methodist Church, to get the cross lit. Britney Hervey, Franklin United Methodist Church

Hervey is still a member of the church and said after nearly 60 years it’s still a reminder of the power of of faith.

Sometimes if you’re just driving by and it catches your eye, it can really help you get through a

trying day. Britney Hervey, Franklin United Methodist Church

A reminder that the light of the world shines even in the darkest moments.

