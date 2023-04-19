WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Veterans will now have a bit of an easier time parking in the City of Wheeling.

The Purple Heart Parking Project dedicated new spaces on Wednesday afternoon.

The city passed an ordinance earlier this year that places those spaces in front of the City-County Building, on 16th Street in front of the future home of Helping Heroes and on Water Street by Heritage Port.

The parking spaces are reserved for combat wounded veterans.

The Purple Heart Parking Project was started by VFW Post 4442 and its commander Wally McMasters.

When Wally McMasters came to me and I looked at him and I said ‘I don’t know why we’re not doing this already, but thank you for the suggestion. We are going to take it to heart’. Within a few months we have these spaces now designated. We certainly hope that people respect them and save them for people who have earned the right to park in those spaces. Mayor Glenn Elliott, City of Wheeling

Mayor Elliott said it was a VERY easy ordinance to pass through City Council because everyone was happy to support the project.

Purple Heart parking spaces were also dedicated at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital.

If your business is interested in being part of the Purple Heart Parking Project and designating a space, you can call Wally McMasters at 606-793-3004.