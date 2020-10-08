City of Wheeling Honored for Historic Preservation

It’s a big honor for the City of Wheeling and the Wheeling Historic Landmarks Commission.

The Friendly City that has 7 historic districts is now being recognized, all thanks to the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia.

It’s the façade Grant Program they’re specifically awarding.This is what Mayor Glenn Elliott says saved 15 downtown buildings in the last three years. That’s resulted in nearly a million dollars spent in private property.

The Mayor says this program encourages property owners to invest in improving the exteriors of their buildings.

“That’s real money that’s making a difference in the way our downtown looks and feels. It’s always great to be recognized as a city that appreciates it’s historic artictecture.” mayor Glenn Elliot, Wheeling

The Mayor says even economic development has been built on old buildings. Some of the old buildings were preserved and converted to economic producing assets for downtown.

There’s other buildings the city is still trying to develop, like the Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel Building.