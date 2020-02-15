CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Clinic shared a touching message on Valentine’s Day after spotting giant words of support carved in the snow outside the medical center.
Cleveland Clinic News tweeted, “A beautiful message was left at our main campus today.”
Someone wrote “Mom Be Brave” for their mother who is battling cancer.
“To the person who wrote it, you’ve touched our hearts,” the hospital wrote.
Latest Posts:
- Kansas man offering $25K to anyone who can help him find a long-term girlfriend
- Father sets mother on fire, puts children outside in the cold
- Joey Logano leads final practice before Daytona 500
- Johnson ‘energized’ for likely final Daytona 500 start
- Cleveland hospital shares ‘beautiful message’ left in the snow