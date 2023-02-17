WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Writing with fountain pens, playing jacks and doing homework in chalk.

You wouldn’t catch modern-day students doing any of those things in class…except when the Cockayne Farmstead comes to visit.

It was a life of chores, but also of discipline.

Going day-to-day with hardly any long-distance communication…but one with a deep connection to nearby family.

This is the picture Kara Gordon painted for students as she brought a 19th century Glen Dale life to the Corpus Christi classroom.

As the site manager of the Farmstead, she travels to area schools with a sampling of the tools that would have helped them navigate a less plugged-in life…all inside a Traveling Trunk.

It was developed following two years of planning and discussions with teachers.

They said it was hard to bring kids to the farmstead, so we said ‘ok, well could we bring stuff to you then, and make it easier?’ Kara Gordon, Site Manager, Cockayne Farmstead

Petticoats and buttoned-up shoes.

Textbooks with tales of quaint domestic life.

Buckets for carrying water into faucet-less homes.

And even some knick-knacks that made it into the lives of 20th century children.

I had one girl one time who said ‘you know, if I didn’t have TV or video games, I’d probably have a lot more time to spend on other things like art and music and playing with my friends,’ and I was like, ‘yeah, it gives you something to think about, doesn’t it?’ Kara Gordon, Site Manager, Cockayne Farmstead

And even though they’re 200 years removed from those days, the kids are captivated.

They’re given the opportunity to play with the antique toys and pass around the supplies, purchased with a grant from the EQT Foundation.

Sometimes you think older kids are not really going to get into it, but after the first few minutes they do. And that’s why I try and make it about everyday life, something that people can relate to, so that it’s not boring, it’s something they can connect to. Kara Gordon, Site Manager, Cockayne Farmstead

And that scene was all set without the aid of screens or movies.

Just face-to-face storytelling and a few simple playthings, just the way it would’ve been done in the days of wooden desks and long wool stockings.

The Cockayne House has also invested in one covering World War II.

That one contains a military jacket, along with a typewriter that kids who may have never even seen one can play with.