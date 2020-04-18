Businesses, community donates to second food giveaway held by Follansbee man

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) – With the help of the community and several Ohio Valley businesses, one local man is once again handing out free bags of groceries to residents in need.

Following the response of his first giveaway, Daniel Barnhart of Follansbee raised $1,600 for food and received donations from Merco Marine, Riesbeck’s and many other businesses who wished to remain anonymous.

Daniel will be giving away free food once again Saturday while supplies last at 1777 Allegheny Street in Follansbee.

There will be everything from bread, eggs and milk, as well as a fresh hot dog and beverage for the road. Baby food, hair products and other household essential items will also be available.

He is also offering delivery services for those who cannot make the drive with the help of several volunteers.