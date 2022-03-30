WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – None of the good work that happens in the Ohio Valley is possible without the generosity of others. The Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley recognizes that.

So, on Wednesday the Foundation gathered its donors to say “thank you” over breakfast. This is the first time in two years that the organization has been able to gather everyone together.

Because of their generosity, the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley gives out about $3 million each year in grants and scholarships. This group was particularly helpful when COVID left many in need.

During COVID we established an emergency fund where donors quickly gave to the foundation, and we quickly granted it out to nonprofit organizations that were in great need in that time. So, we granted out, just with our emergency fund, about $330,000. Susie Nelson, Executive Director, Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley

The Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley also recognized a few special individuals.

Kim McCluskey of WesBanco received the CFOV Professional Advisors Award.

Professional advisors will often times send their charitably inclined clients to the Foundation and Kim has done that many times over the years and we just want to thank him for that. Susie Nelson, Executive Director, Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley

Reverend Dr. Darrell Cummings of Bethlehem Apostolic Temple was honored with the Jerome B. Schmitt Community Service Award.

For his tremendous work in North Wheeling. It just spills out all over the community and providing opportunities for people to fill the gaps that they need at critical times of the year.

Susie Nelson, Executive Director, Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley

The Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley provides services to eight area counties. If you’d like to learn more, visit CFOV.org.