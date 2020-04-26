Community holds birthday parade for teen with special needs in Jefferson County

AMSTERDAM, Ohio (WTRF) – Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla coordinated a parade Saturday in Amsterdam for Teria, who was celebrating her 15th birthday.

Participants decorated their vehicles, utilized their lights and sirens and delivered gifts to Teria while she enjoyed the show at her residence.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was accompanied by several others in the community including the Amsterdam Police Department, Bergholz Police Department, East Springfield Fire Department, Amsterdam Fire Department, Bergholz Fire and EMS Department, Unionport Fire Department and friends and family of Teria.

Necessary precautions were taken by all participants to ensure the safety and health of all parties involved.

THANK YOU FOR THIS ACT OF KINDNESS

Latest Posts: